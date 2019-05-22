Students visit ISPR

RAWALPINDI: More than 225 students and faculty members from Peace & Conflict Studies Department, National Defence University Islamabad, visited ISPR. The students belonging to various parts of the country including Sindh, Balochistan, Erstwhile Fata and Punjab interacted with ISPR DG. The DG said youth has an important role in every field as they are the future leadership. The students acknowledged efforts of armed forces for bringing peace and stability in country