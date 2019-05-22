Labourer killed

SIALKOT: A labourer was shot dead on Wednesday. According to police, labourers Amjad and Liaquat were working at the shop of Haji Rashim in Mandi Loharan in the limits of City Pasroor police when accused Bilal came and opened indiscriminate firing, leaving Amjad dead on the spot and Liaquat injured critically.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital. Reportedly, Bilal had a dispute with Haji Rashim. The police have registered a case.