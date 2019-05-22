Shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA: A youth was shot dead over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police on Wednesday.

Qaisar Abbas of Khachar Pur had an old enmity with Fayyaz over a murder case. Fayyaz alias Luda along with three others allegedly shot Qaisar Abbas dead and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Patwari booked: The Anti-Corruption Establishment have registered a case against a patwari on the charge of corruption and misusing authority.

The ACE authorities said on Wednesday that complainant Amanullah of Esa Khel submitted an application to ACE Director Asghar Joyea in which he alleged that patwari Hussain had taken Rs 70,000 for the registration of property. On his application, the director ordered an inquiry.

On the inquiry report of investigation officer Ahsanullah; the director ordered registration of a case against the said accused and assigned further inquiry of the matter to the ACE Mianwali circle officer Asmatullah Bandial.