Indian troops martyr two Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youths in the Kulgam district in Indian-held Kashmir on Wednesday.According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youths during a cordon and search operation in the Gopalpora area of the district in pre-dawn hours. One of the martyred youth was identified as Zahid Ahmed Mantoo. The operation continued till last reports came in. A senior police officer talking to the media claimed that the youths were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. Following the killing of the youths, the occupation authorities suspended mobile and internet service in Kulgam and Shopian districts. Meanwhile, the troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama and Bandipora districts.