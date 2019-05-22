PM takes notice of 10-year-old girl’s molestation, murder in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took strong exception to the delay in arrest of the SHO of Shahzad Town, Islamabad, in the kidnap and murder case of a 10-year-old girl despite lodging of an FIR a day earlier and sought an explanation from the deputy inspector general (operations) and inspector general of police. The superintendent of police has also been made an officer on special duty (OSD). The first information report (FIR) was registered against Station House Officer (SHO) Shahzad Town Muhammad Abbas Rana and other police officials following the abduction, murder and alleged rape of the 10-year-old girl. Police arrested the SHO for negligence a day after the lodging of the FIR.

Orders have also been issued for judicial inquiry into kidnap and murder of the girl from Mohmand tribal district in Islamabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bilawal Abro has been made inquiry officer. A notification in this regard has been issued form the office of the deputy commissioner Islamabad. The notification says inquiry report of the incident should be filed within seven days.

Police had registered an FIR against SHO Shahzad Town Police Station Muhammad Abbas Rana over poor performance in tackling the case and delay in registration of the FIR regarding the missing girl despite repeated requests from her family members. Heirs of the minor girl lodged complaint with the SP (Rural) against the SHO Shahzad Town Tuesday night.

The SP (Rural) decided to arrest the SHO on the grounds of the FIR lodged against the negligent attitude of the suspended SHO. Cases will also be lodged against other policemen of Shahzad Town Police Station for not cooperating with the victim family.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said two teams are investigating the murder case of the ten-year old girl and those involved in this heinous crime would be arrested soon.

Talking to media during his visit to the house of the deceased girl, the IGP said that two teams headed by SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP (Rural) Omar Khan are investigating the case.

To a question about the initial post mortem report, he said that it is a heinous offense and some details cannot be shared at the moment.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the killing of 10-year old girl in the federal capital is failure of the incumbent government and the society as a whole.

The JI ameer along with other party leaders visited residence of the victim in Islamabad and condoled over tragic killing of the innocent girl whose body was recovered after five days of her disappearance.

“Do not test patience of the masses and take action immediately as we do not want to give a call to the people to march towards Islamabad,” Sirajul Haq said.

The PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, along with local PPP office bearers also visited the family of the victim girl.

“The local law enforcement’s handling of the girl’s suspected rape and murder shocked the nation and caused public outcry. It breaks my heart to hear what the innocent angel has gone through,” Sherry Rehman said while talking to media persons after visiting the family of the victim girl. She said the government must take responsibility for this horrific incident.

“We are talking about a child who hasn’t seen the world completely. The youth of our children is stolen from them. What did the police mean by saying she should not have been allowed out of the house. How dare they shift the blame on the victim,” she posed the question.

Sherry Rehman said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari have also voiced their concern over this incident and pledged to raise this issue across all platforms.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor also condemned the murder of the girl.

“Those responsible must be brought to justice. Army is ready to provide any support in this regard. We must rise and join to protect our future generations from vile and despicable elements who prey on vulnerable children,” he said in a Twitter message.

Meanwhile, rights activists and civil society representatives gathered in front of National Press Club to demand justice for the victim girl.

The protesters were holding placards and chanted slogans to denounce violence against children. They said suspension of the relevant police officer who denied filing report of the disappearance of the child is not enough.

“What he did was criminal negligence and he shall be removed from the department,” said rights activist Farzana Bari.

The gathering was also joined by politicians including Afrasiab Khattak and Farhatullah Babur. They said that Pakistan has excessive legislation on child rights with very weak implementation. They said that instead of becoming a welfare state, the country has become a security state and public is not the priority of the government.

“The laws were made but rules are still pending, no resources were reserved and no mechanisms were developed for the implementation of laws,” said former senator Farhatullah Babur. He said that under the law, the government has to establish Child Rights Commission, but after so many years, no commission has been established.

Afrasiab Khattak said that as after floods, we get to know the poverty level of the people - such incidents show us the level of morality of the society.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was briefed about the post-protest developments by the ICT Administration on kidnap of and murder of the girl in Islamabad.

The protest was called off after the intervention of Asad Qaiser.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, Mujahaid Ali, IGP Islamabad, chief commissioner and other senior officers were present.