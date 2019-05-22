Agha Akbar laid to rest

LAHORE: Seasoned sports journalist Agha Akbar was on Wednesday morning laid to rest at Punjab Government Employees Housing Society graveyard in the presence of friends, colleagues, relatives and his admirers.

Agha Akbar had a liver transplant but after operation complications worsened and on Sunday, May 19, he breathed his last. Pakistan Cricket Board officials, including Zakir Khan, Subhan Ahmed, several sports officials, former colleagues, friends and family members were present during his funeral to pay tributes to him. Agha Akbar served as General Manager Media PCB besides holding senior journalistic posts in leading newspapers of the country.