close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 23, 2019

‘Man City, PSG should be excluded from club event’

Sports

AFP
May 23, 2019

LONDON: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain should be excluded from European club competition and are nothing more than “playthings of a state”, La Liga’s president Javier Tebas has said.

It is not the first time the outspoken head of the Spanish league has attacked Abu Dhabi-owned City or Qatari-owned PSG, and newly crowned Premier League champions City have threatened to take him to court at one point. However, Tebas launched another broadside at the wealthy clubs when he spoke at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, saying City and PSG “are clubs who could not care less what their real incomes are when they want to sign a player because they receive incomes from a state”. “It forces other clubs into an economic situation which is really living on the edge. It skews the balance of the entire European football structure,” Tebas said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports