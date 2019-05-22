Pre-quarterfinals decided in Bahria Cup Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Eight pre-quarterfinals were decided on the third day of the 5th All- Pakistan Bahria Cup Floodlit Cricket Tournament is at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town.
In the first pre-quarterfinal Sunny Eleven defeated Melsi Eleven by 43 runs. Sunny Eleven scored 71 runs in 4 overs and Melsi Eleven made 29.In the second match Kazmi Eleven defeat Yarian Eleven by 68 runs. Kazmi Eleven hit up 90 runs in 4 overs and Yarian Eleven managed 23. In the third match Pak Warriors defeated Babar J-3 by 13 runs. Pak Warriors, batting first, scored 44 and Babar J-3 replied with 32.
In the fourth pre-quartertfinal Sangla Eleven beat Sharqpur Eleven by 5 wickets. Sharqpur Eleven scores 42 runs in 4 overs and Sangla Eleven achieved their target losing five wickets.In the fifth match Zain Eleven defeatd Sajawal Eleven by 7 wickets. Sajawal Eleven score 26 runs in 4 overs and Zain Eleven got the required runs at the cost of three wickets.
In the sixth match United Eleven beat Ghosia Eleven by 4 wickets. Ghosia Eleven scored 48 in 4 overs and United Eleven achieve the target at the cost of six wickets. The 7th pre-quarterfinal was won by Haq Bahoo Eleven who defeated Shahzeb DHA by 18 runs. Haq Bahoo scored 52 in 4 overs and Shahzeb DHA made 35 in reply.
In the 8th encounter Panther Eleven outplayed Bhimber Eleven by 6 wickets. Bhimber Eleven, batting first, score 39 runs in 4 overs and Panther Eleven achieve their target losing four wickets.Line-up for quarterfinals: Pak Warriors Vs Kazmi Eleven; Sangla Eleven Vs Sunny Eleven; Zain Eleven Vs United Eleven; Haq Bahoo Eleven Vs Panther Eleven.
