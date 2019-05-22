Abbas steers Parliamentarians to victory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Parliamentarians cricket team registered a seven-wicket win against Oil and Gas Corporation Limited (OGDC) cricket team at Pindi Stadium under floodlights Tuesday night.

Led by all-rounder Zain Qureshi, MNA from Multan and Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, Parliamentarians showed up a modern day cricket trend by chasing down 185 on the penultimate ball of the 15 overs-a-side match.

MPA from Sindh Assembly, Abbas Jafari, who had played for Pakistan under 19, scored a hurricane unbeaten 53- ball 104 with help of seven sixes and 10 fours. His innings was a stunning display of power hitting and has given a peace of mind to ever agile, keen follower of cricket, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

MNA from Rahimyar Khan Murtaza Mehmood hit a blistering 31 off 14 balls with 2 towering sixes and 3 fours. Ali Zahid (MNA from Sialkot) and Ali Ameen Gandapur (MNA from DG Khan) scored brisk 19 and 13 runs respectively.

Earlier, OGDCL set a huge target of 185 for 3 in 15 overs. Azhar Ayub hit 101off 43 balls. It comprised 9 sixes and 7 fours. Farhan Ashraf hit a polished 74 off 31 balls with 6 sixes and 7 fours. However, the spree of runs making by OGDCL was halted by leg spinner Zain Qureshi who snapped two wickets in quick session by giving away 22 runs in 3 overs. Murtaza Mehmood also took one wickets for 24 runs.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar handed over winning trophy to skipper PPCT Zain Qureshi. Runners-up trophy to captain OGDCL Tariq Qureshi was presented by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak. Abbas Jafari was adjudged man of the match.

“I am delighted and impressed with the way Parliamentarians team has been progressing day by day,” said Asad Qaisar adding “I am hopeful that Pakistan Parliamentarians would excel at top level in the Inter-Parliamentarian Cricket World Cup later in July this year where 8 counties would be participating.”

Scores: OGDCL 184 for 3 in 15 overs (Azhar Ayub 101, Farhan Ashraf 74 - Zain Qureshi 2 for 22, Murtaza Mehmood 1 for 24). Team Pak Parliamentarians 188 for 3 in 14.5 overs (Abbas Jafri 104*, Murtaza Mehmood 31, Ali Zahid 19, Ali Ameen Gandapur 13, Tariq Qureshi 2 for 36).