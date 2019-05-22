Skipper Sarfraz turns 32

Pakistan team captain across all three formats of the game, Sarfraz Ahmed turned 32 years old on Wednesday, May 22. Sarfraz Ahmed has a prolific track record as a captain, where he led Pakistan U-19 team to World Cup glory in 2006, he also inspired Pakistan to their Champions Trophy Triumph in 2017 and led Quetta Gladiators to three PSL finals and won one of them.

The wicketkeeper-batsman made his international debut in 2007 in an ODI against the arch-rivals India in Jaipur. The skipper has played 49 Tests, 106 ODIs and 55 T20Is, where he has scored 2,657, 2,128 and 745 runs respectively. Sarfraz will be captaining Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup 2019, which is to be played from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.