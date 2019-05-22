close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

PTF to contribute towards Aqeel’s European trip

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has decided to contribute to Aqeel Khan’s European trip that is aimed at further strengthening Pakistan top players combination for the forthcoming important international Davis Cup tie against India to be held in Islamabad in September.

Salim Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has confirmed that Aqeel’s trip to Geneva (Switzerland) as a hitting partner to Aisamul Haq was part of federation efforts raise a competitive combination for the tie.

“We would definitely want to contribute to his trip that is aimed at further helping the duo to prepare for the Davis Cup tie against India. Once we get support from the government, we would contribute to Aqeel’s trip which so far is being looked after by Aisamul Haq ,” he said.

Aqeel will travel with Aisamul Haq as a hitting partner during their tour of Europe. During his stay in Europe, Aisam will participate in ATP and Grand Slam Tennis Tournaments especially the French Open and Wimbledon.

