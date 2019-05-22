PCB to take no action against Junaid over tweet

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took notice of the fast bowler Junaid Khan’s tweet but decided not to take any “immediate action” against him as it did not want to stir up a controversy ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier, Junaid Khan on Monday shared a cryptic photo of himself with his mouth sealed shut with black tape after excluding from the World Cup 2019 squad. PCB has taken the decision not to take any disciplinary action against Junaid after he removed the tweet.