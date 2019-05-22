IPC to finally release pending cash awards to medal winners

ISLAMABAD: The ice has finally started melting as the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to release the long pending cash incentives to medal winners and at the same time share the set amount with the leading federations according to their investment on players during the last one year.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that Asian, Commonwealth Games and other leading international events medal winners who have been waiting for years now for their cash incentives according to laid down policy, would finally get their due before the expiry of current financial year.

“It has been decided that all those players and athletes who have brought laurels for the country by winning medals in internationally recognized Games, international recognized events would get their cash incentive according to laid down policy,” the source said.

Reliable reports revealed that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has got around Rs 100 million in their kitty which would be settled down before the expiry of fiscal year.“Those athletes who have earned laurels for the country in recent times would get share of the amount and those who have shown exceptional performance in international events would also be given cash incentives.”

It is believed that that a ceremony for the purpose is expected anytime after Eid. “It is expected that Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza would hand over the cash incentives to athletes in a ceremony to be organized in June.”