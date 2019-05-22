Four killed as Afghan forces fire rocket on Humvee

GHAZNI: At least four people were killed and more than a dozen injured when Afghan security forces fired a rocket on a Humvee stolen by the Taliban and packed with explosives, officials said Wednesday.

The US-made armoured vehicle was being chased by security forces as it raced for the gates to the eastern city of Ghazni, an interior ministry spokesman said. “After it failed to stop at the signal of security forces, they opened fire, first hitting its tyres, then hitting it with a rocket,” the spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said. Local officials in Ghazni confirmed the account, saying that two civilians and two members of the Afghan security forces were killed in the explosion. “Ten civilians and five security forces were injured,” Ahmad Khan Sirat, a spokesman for provincial police in Ghazni, told AFP. Several previous deadly attacks in Afghanistan have begun with militants blowing up a Humvee or another vehicle outside a target to devastate security forces protecting it, before gunmen rush to assault those inside.