close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 23, 2019

Nigerian bandits kill at least 20

World

AFP
May 23, 2019

KANO, Nigeria: Bandit gunmen have killed at least 20 people in separate attacks in northwestern Nigeria, police said Wednesday, the latest violence in the restive region of Katsina. Armed bandits on motorcycles stormed into a farming village on Tuesday, spraying the people with gunfire, Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah said. “They killed 18,” Isah said. That attack happened on at Yargamji village in Batsari district, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the state capital Katsina. A self-defence militia from another village then chased the bandits, ending in a gun battle in the forest. Police said the bodies of two militia members shot dead were brought back and buried from that fight, but residents said more people were killed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World