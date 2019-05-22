Nigerian bandits kill at least 20

KANO, Nigeria: Bandit gunmen have killed at least 20 people in separate attacks in northwestern Nigeria, police said Wednesday, the latest violence in the restive region of Katsina. Armed bandits on motorcycles stormed into a farming village on Tuesday, spraying the people with gunfire, Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah said. “They killed 18,” Isah said. That attack happened on at Yargamji village in Batsari district, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the state capital Katsina. A self-defence militia from another village then chased the bandits, ending in a gun battle in the forest. Police said the bodies of two militia members shot dead were brought back and buried from that fight, but residents said more people were killed.