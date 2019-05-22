EU court rejects citizen’s climate case

PARIS: The European Court of Justice threw out a landmark case brought by 10 families who sued the European Union over the threats climate change poses to their homes and livelihoods, lawyers said Wednesday. Lawyers said the ECJ earlier this month dismissed the case on procedural grounds, arguing that individuals do not have the right to challenge the bloc’s environmental plans.

The ruling could have a major impact on future climate litigation, experts said. Lawyers for the “People’s Climate Case” said they would appeal. Families from across Europe, Kenya and Fiji in May last year filed suit against the European Union, claiming it must do more to limit climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions and the droughts, floods and sea level rises it brings. The plaintiffs were “already being impacted by climate change, already incurring damage,” their lawyer Roda Verheyen told AFP at the time.