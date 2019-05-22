Students urged to play role in anti-corruption campaign

LAHORE: Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance’s Character Building Society in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised a seminar to create awareness amongst the students against corruption and the role of NAB in encountering this menace.

Addressing the seminar, HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan advised the younger generation to be proactive to eradicate the menace of corruption. He urged upon the need to develop thankfulness amongst the public and developing the habit of living within means. He urged upon the youth to be custodian of their homes by not letting their parents to live beyond their means. This, when practiced religiously, will eliminate the very reason of corruption.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore emphasised on larger interaction between police and the general public as it was vital for maintenance of law and order in society. He was talking to a delegation comprised of renowned actor Irfan Khosat and CM Complaint Cell Vice-Chairperson Mehnaz Saeed.

The legendary actor announced a campaign to bridge the gap between police and the general public and promote better coordination among the both. The CCPO welcomed the move and assured the actor of his best possible cooperation for the cause.