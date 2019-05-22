CM opens shelter home near railway station

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed shelter home near Lahore Railway Station.

He also inspected the facilities at the shelter home and asked from those staying there about the arrangements of Sehar and Iftar. The CM said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was heading towards the completion of another promise of providing shelter to the impecunious strata in society.

The governance model of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is based on the concept of "Riasat-e-Madina," the CM said, adding there were facilities of free-of-cost food, residence and treatment at the shelter home. There is no example of setting up such a unique institution at the government level in the past, he said. Construction of five shelter homes was started in the City in November last year and with the grace of Almighty Allah, the construction of the buildings has been completed now, he said.

More than 800 people would be provided with residential facility besides provision of breakfast and dinner to them, he said. During Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, Sehar and Iftar have been arranged for them. More than 30,000 people stayed at the temporary shelter homes set up at Thokar Niaz Baig, bus stand, railway station, fruit market and Data Darbar in five months, the CM said, adding around 100,000 passengers were also provided with breakfast and dinner.

financial resources: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that increase in financial resources of the province was imperative for reconstruction and development projects. He stated this while chairing a meeting at his office to review various proposals and recommendations enhance provincial resources. The CM said that protection of public interest was responsibility of the government.

kidnap victim: Usman Buzdar took notice of kidnapping of a three-year-old girl at Shadbagh here and sought a report from the capital city police officer. He directed the officers concerned to take steps for safe recovery of girl and arrested of the kidnappers.

condolences: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday offered his condolences on the death of former Justice Jamshed Ali Shah. In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.