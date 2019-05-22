close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez beaten by unseeded duo in Geneva Open first round

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez faced surprise exit at Geneva Open in Switzerland on Wednesday. The fourth seed pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 64th and 46th, respectively, was stunned by the unseeded duo of Fabrice Martin of France and Andreas Mies of Germany 2-6, 6(3)-7 in the first round of men’s doubles category of this ATP-250 championship.

