close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 23, 2019

Van Persie tells United to give ‘fair chance’ to Solskjaer

Sports

AFP
May 23, 2019

LONDON: Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to keep faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the under-fire manager’s turbulent end to his first season in charge. “I think it’s the perfect match, it’s just they’re having a bad spell,” Van Persie told BBC Sport on Wednesday. “Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you’re out. Is that the solution? “Give someone time, especially if it’s a kid from the club.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports