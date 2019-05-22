Van Persie tells United to give ‘fair chance’ to Solskjaer

LONDON: Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to keep faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the under-fire manager’s turbulent end to his first season in charge. “I think it’s the perfect match, it’s just they’re having a bad spell,” Van Persie told BBC Sport on Wednesday. “Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you’re out. Is that the solution? “Give someone time, especially if it’s a kid from the club.”