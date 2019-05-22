Van Persie tells United to give ‘fair chance’ to Solskjaer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to keep faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the under-fire manager’s turbulent end to his first season in charge. “I think it’s the perfect match, it’s just they’re having a bad spell,” Van Persie told BBC Sport on Wednesday. “Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you’re out. Is that the solution? “Give someone time, especially if it’s a kid from the club.”
