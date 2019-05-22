Saima Builders, A O Clinic claim dominant victories

KARACHI: Saima Builders and A O Clinic overwhelmed their respective opponents in the 24th Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 being played here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

Saima Builders cruised into the quarter-finals by thrashing AEM Services by 164 runs in a day match, while defending champions A O Clinic hammered Zahid Malik by 122 runs later in the evening under floodlights.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Saima Builders posted the highest tournament so far by piling up the mammoth score of 256 for nine in the allotted 20 overs against SEM Services.

The highlight of the innings was Fazal Subhan’s sparking century as he clobbered 10 sixes and five fours in his knock of 109 coming from only 55 balls. Agha Sabir also opened his shoulders, blasting five sixes and three fours in his 54 off 26 balls, while Muhammad Iqbal whacked three sixes in his 29 off 10 balls. Off-spinner Bilal Mirza (4-40) was the pick of the AEM Services bowlers.

Saima Builders then exerted pressure with the ball to send AEM Services crashing to 92 all out in 16.3 overs with only Abdul Musawir (24 off 14 balls) and Gul Zaman (18 off 16 balls) reaching double figures as the innings was rocked by off-spinner Tahir Khan (4-27), left-arm spinner Ali Asghar (2-6) and Naeem Liaquat (2-17).

In the other match, A O Clinic, put into bat by Zahid Malik Academy, rattled up an impressive score of 203 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs with Umar Siddiq (58 off 44 balls), Agha Salman (50 off 19 balls) and Muhammad Musa (34 off 15 balls) being the major contributors, while the wickets were shared between off-spinners Kashif Khan (2-31), Wasi Haider (2-31) and Waheed Murad (2-41).

In reply, Zahid Malik Academy was bowled out for 81 in 18.1 overs. Muhammad Salman (21) and Asim Johri (16) were the only batsmen to enter double figures as the A O Clinic’s spin trio of Usman Khalid (3-9), Saad Yousuf (2-7) and Agha Salman (2-19), alongwith medium-pacer Muhammad Musa (2-13) proved too good for the visiting outfit from Lahore.