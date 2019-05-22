Gama Pehalwan’s birthday passes quietly

KARACHI: The birthday of legendary Gama Pehalwan, who remained undefeated during his illustrious 52-year wrestling career, passed silently at Lahore on Wednesday.

“Yes, there is complete silence on the occasion of his birthday today (May 22) in Lahore,” Gama’s grandson Nasir Bholu Pehalwan told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Wednesday.” In PML-N’s and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) regimes, dangals used to be held here to observe his birthday. But nothing is there this year and it’s shocking,” he added.

“His is a long and interesting history. He never slept with peace for many years and remained awfully busy achieving his goals. He was an extremely hard working Pehalwan and is an inspiration for generations to come,” Nasir said.

“He had six sons and four daughters. None of them is alive,” he added. Pakistan’s premier wrestler and two-time beach wrestling world champion Mohammad Inam paid tribute to Gama for his outstanding contribution to wrestling. “We should learn from his wrestling career. Even Bruce Lee used to follow him. I believe that he was the greatest pehalwan of the last century and I don’t think that the world will ever produce anyone like him,” Inam told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Born on May 22, 1878, in Amritsar, Gama, whose real name was Ghulam Mohammad, was the grandfather of Kulsoom Nawaz, the late wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

After the death of his father Mohammad Aziz, when Gama was just six-year-old, his maternal grandfather Nur Pehalwan started looking after him. After his death his uncle Ida looked after him. Ida, also a wrestler, also trained Gama. When only ten, Gama entered a strongman competition in Jodhpur in 1888. The event contained tough exercises. The contest was attended by more than 400 wrestlers and Gama was among the last 15 and was named winner by Maharaja of Jodhpur due to his tender age.

Gama was, subsequently, taken into training by Maharaja of Dati. Gama used to train strenuously. He was always seen grappling with a number of fellow wrestlers at the wrestling arena. He used to do around 5000 squats at an average speed of 100 to 200 squats per minute and 3000 push-ups, at an average speed of 50 to 100 push-ups per minute. Gama’s daily diet included ten-litre milk, mixed with one and a half pounds of crushed almond paste, six pounds butter, three buckets of seasonal fruits, two kilogramme mutton, six chickens and juices. At 17, Gama shot to fame when he challenged the then Indian wrestling champion Raheem Bakhsh Sultani Wala, who belonged to Gujranwala.

The tall Raheem was expected to down Gama, but Gama extended terrific fight which eventually ended in a draw. After that he was considered the next contender for the title of Rustam-e-Hind (or the Indian Wrestling Champion). In the first bout Gama remained defensive, but in the second, he went on the offensive. Despite severe bleeding from his nose and ears, he managed to cause a great deal of damage to Raheem.

By 1910, Gama had defeated all prominent Indian wrestlers who faced him except Raheem.

Accompanied by his younger brother Imam Bakhsh Pehalwan, Gama moved to England to compete with the Western wrestlers but could not gain instant entry because of his short height. In London, American Benjamin Roller accepted Gama’s challenge. In the bout, Gama pinned Roller in one minute and 40 seconds the first time and in nine minutes and ten seconds the next time.

On the second day, he defeated 12 wrestlers and thus gained entry into the official tournament.

Gama was scheduled to face world champion Stanislaus Zbyszko of Poland in the 250 pounds prize money final of the John Bull World Championships in London on September 10, 1910. The fight ended in a draw after three hours of epic battle.

The duo were set to take on each other again on September 17, 1910. Zbyszko failed to show up and Gama was adjudged the winner, thus claiming John Bull Belt which entitled Gama to be called Rustam-e-Zamana (or world heavyweight champion). On the tour, Gama also downed celebrated wrestlers of the world such as Benjamin Roller of the United States, Maurice Deriaz of Switzerland, European champion Johann Lemm of Switzerland and world champion Jesse Peterson of Sweden.

Gama, at one point, offered to fight 20 English wrestlers one after another. He announced that he would defeat all of them or pay out prize money but no one dared to take up his challenge.

After his return from England, Gama faced Raheem Bakhsh Sultani Wala in Allahabad. This bout eventually ended the long struggle between the two pillars of Indian wrestling. Gama won the title of Rustam-e-Hind.

Later in his life when asked about who his strongest opponent was, Gama replied, “Raheem”.

After beating Raheem, Gama also beat Pandit Biddu, one of the best wrestlers of India.

Gama eventually defeated Zbyszko in Patiala in January, 1928, beating him within a minute, winning the Indian version of the lineal World Wrestling Championship. Following the bout, Zbyszko praised him, calling him a “tiger”.

At 48, Gama was known as the “Great Wrestler” of India.

After defeating Zbyszko, Gama beat Jesse Petersen in February 1929 in just one and a half minute. This proved to be his last fight. In 1940s, he was invited by the Nizam of Hyderabad. There he conquered all his fighters. The Nizam sent him to meet Balram Heeraman Singh Yadav, who never faced any defeat. The fight ended in a draw. Heeraman was one of the toughest wrestlers for Gama.

After Independence, Gama moved to Pakistan. After his retirement, he trained his nephew Bholu Pehalwan, another great wrestler.

Gama died in Lahore on May 23, 1960.