Heroes CC cruise to victory in KG Ramazan Festival Cricket

KARACHI: Heroes Cricket Club, Quetta, tamed Rangoonwala Al Habib by seven wickets in their Group D encounter of the 34th edition of Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, after winning the toss, Rangoonwala Al Habib could score only 133 for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Heroes CC knocked off the runs in 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand to register their second successive victory in the competition.

After an enterprising 36-run opening stand between Bismillah Khan (22 off 14 balls) and Imran Ali (22 off 20 balls), the Rangoonwala Al Habib, with the sole exception of Hafiz Asad (45 off 43 balls) struggled against spin bowling.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan (2-20) and left-arm spinner Wasim Qureshi (2-21) also choked the runs besides taking crucial wickets to limit Rangoonwala Al Habib to 133.

Chasing a modest target of 134 off 20 overs, Heroes CC lost both their openers, Sami-ur-Rahman and Fawad Khan, early but they were revived by 59-run third wicket stand between Fazal-ur-Rahman, who remained undefeated on 55 off 47 balls to be declared Man of the Match, and Usman Maya, who was dismissed after scoring a rapid 41 off 23 balls. Left-arm spinner Tauheed Khan (2-19) was the pick of the Rangoonwala Al Habib bowlers.