Top French journalist summoned by intelligence service

PARIS: A senior reporter at France’s Le Monde daily who broke the story of an explosive scandal concerning a security aide to President Emmanuel Macron has been summoned for questioning by the domestic intelligence service, the newspaper said on Wednesday.

Ariane Chemin was told by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) to appear on May 29, Le Monde’s editorial director Luc Bronner wrote in the paper. The summons comes as concern grows in France over pressure on journalists by the DGSI after three other reporters were questioned by the organisation earlier this month.

Chemin has written a series of articles over the former presidential bodyguard Alexandre Benalla, who was fired last year after he was filmed roughing up a protester in one of the biggest scandals to shake Macron to date. It was a July 18 article by Chemin that first reported that Benalla had beaten the May Day demonstrator while wearing a police helmet.