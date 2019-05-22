Salaried and stuck

The salaried class has been squeezed to the last extent. Once well-off people are now running from pillar to post to meet both ends. It is, undoubtedly, difficult for them to pass a month comfortably now and bear all essential expenses. Most people are stuck in the quagmire of financial constraints in the last week of every month.

The sky-rocketing prices of daily use commodities, perpetual increase in the price of petrol, incessant hike in the price of electricity and gas, ever-increasing monstrous inflation – all these have added catastrophically to the problems of the ordinary salaried class. In this context, the government’s intentions to withdraw the tax relief granted last year will be like squeezing the last drop of blood from an ailing body. The worthy prime minister is requested not to take any decision that may prove disastrous for the salaried. Instead, the amnesty scheme announced for financial alligators may be revised.

IIftikhar Mirza

Islamabad