Thu May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019

Economic future

Newspost

 
May 23, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to the PM on information and broadcasting has stated that the nation will soon reap the fruit of the hardwork done by the PM. I am afraid, though, that it might be too late that the PTI's efforts will see the light of day despite the good intentions. The speed at which the rupee is weakening against the dollar may not recover to the original position of March/April 2019. At most, the speed of the decline of the economy might slow down in a year or so.

The rising imports bill shows that all the stakeholders running the government have different perspectives on financial expenditure. There is hardly any consensus on subsidies, for example. The only solution is to accord the highest priority to poverty alleviation and welfare of the toiling masses.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

