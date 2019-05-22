IMF agreement

The recent agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and PTI government has become a proverbial talk of the table. Unlike past successive governments, the present current government should be transparent regarding the agreement – both with its citizens and with parliament. Since Pakistan is in economic mess, this is one of the ways to develop national integration to steer away the country from the current economic and financial crisis.

I think that this gesture of the government will also go a long way to promote a 'culture of transparency' in the country. May I also suggest here that the present government should make its ledgers and gazettes public knowledge, requiring declarations of assets from public officials, exposing and confronting corruption, and accountability from below?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad