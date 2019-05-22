close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 23, 2019

IMF agreement

Newspost

 
May 23, 2019

The recent agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and PTI government has become a proverbial talk of the table. Unlike past successive governments, the present current government should be transparent regarding the agreement – both with its citizens and with parliament. Since Pakistan is in economic mess, this is one of the ways to develop national integration to steer away the country from the current economic and financial crisis.

I think that this gesture of the government will also go a long way to promote a 'culture of transparency' in the country. May I also suggest here that the present government should make its ledgers and gazettes public knowledge, requiring declarations of assets from public officials, exposing and confronting corruption, and accountability from below?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost