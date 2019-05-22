close
May 23, 2019

Water mafia

Newspost

 
May 23, 2019

Almost on every Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha an artificial and man-made water crisis is deliberately created by the water mafia in Karachi, to make money out of the situation. The latest is the bursting of a pipeline in Gulshan Iqbal, Block-9.

Could the higher-ups tighten the noose around the culprits so that this regular irregularity is trapped and the common citizen gets relief?

Professor (r) M A Quidwai

Karachi

