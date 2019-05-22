Govt to allocate Rs22 bn for tribal districts uplift

ISLAMABAD: With intervention of Prime Minister’s Adviser on Establishment Division Arbab Shahzad, the government has decided to allocate bloc allocation of Rs22 billion for tribal districts development in the next budget under direct jurisdiction of Finance Division.

The government is also set to approve development projects under special agriculture package in a bid to improve efficiency and productivity of farm sector as these projects were largely envisioned and conceived on the recommendations of Jehangir Khan Tareen.

The government has decided that the proposed bloc allocation under direct jurisdiction of Finance Division proposed at Rs100 billion including allocation relief and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Rs32 billion, Security enhancement for tribal districts Rs32 billion, tribal districts development Rs22 billion, Prime Minister Youth programme Rs10 billion and remaining Rs4 billion for GIDC (Gas Infrastructure Development Cess).

In order to bring districts on a par with other developed areas of the country, the federal government is committed to provide Rs85 billion over three years period. When the Finance Ministry gave resource envelop of just Rs675 billion for development budget the Planning Ministry was not fully willing to allocate the share of Rs22 billion from its development envelop.

The KP government has slashed its allocation for development for the upcoming budget as they proposed an allocation of Rs142 billion in next fiscal 2019-20 against revised estimates of Rs181 billion for the outgoing fiscal year 2018-19.

Punjab’s allocation for Annual Development Plan (ADP) proposed to jack up to Rs400 billion for the coming financial year 2019-20 against revised estimates of Rs165 billion, indicating 142.4 percent increase in its allocation for the coming budget. Out of total ADP of Rs400 billion, Punjab will allocate Rs373 billion in shape of local rupee component from its own resources while Rs27 billion will be obtained as foreign project assistance in 2019-20.

Sindh’s ADP proposed to increase to Rs290.3 billion in the coming budget against revised estimates of Rs190 billion in outgoing fiscal year.

In a strange move, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reduced its proposed allocation from Rs181 billion in outgoing fiscal to Rs142 billion for the next budget. Out of total Rs142 billion in shape of ADP, KP government will generate Rs85 billion in shape of local rupee component and remaining Rs57 billion as foreign project assistance in coming financial year.

The Balochistan government has almost doubled its proposed allocation for annual development plan for the coming budget as it increased its allocation from Rs46 billion in outgoing fiscal to Rs80 billion for execution of development projects in next financial year 2019-20. Out of total allocation of Rs80 billion, Balochistan government will generate Rs72 billion in shape of local rupee component and remaining Rs80 billion as foreign aid in the coming financial year.