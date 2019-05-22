close
Thu May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019

FBR’s tax facilitation initiatives hailed

Business

May 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday appreciated the steps taken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to facilitate taxpayers.

During a call on meeting with FBR Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi at the FBR headquarters, he particularly lauded those measures that focus on redressing the grievances of taxpayers, an FBR statement said.

The ambassador also welcomed the appointment of Zaidi as chairman of the board. He expressed the hope that under his command, the FBR would be able to devise a strategy to achieve its targets in the long run.

The ambassador said State Taxation Administration of the Peoples Republic of China, which is a revenue collecting authority in China, would be willing to cooperate with FBR to enable both the departments learn each other’s best practices for mutual benefit.

