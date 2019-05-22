Turkey’s top home appliance-maker to inject fresh investment in Pakistan

KARACHI: Arçelik, Turkey’s top household appliances manufacturer, is expected to inject an additional capital of 16 million euros in Dawlance, its wholly-owned subsidiary in Pakistan, within 2019, an official said on Wednesday.

“More investments are being made in product-designing and design-facilities, while new equipment and machinery are being deployed to further expand the wide range of Dawlance products,” a statement quoted Oguzhan Ozturk, Chief Technology Officer of Arcelik, as saying.

A statement said since acquiring Dawlance in 2016, Arcelik had invested more than 36 million euros in its Pakistani subsidiary, to improve productivity through research and development of

new products, in accordance with the evolving needs of this growing market and plans to increase its.

Ozturk, who was on an official visit from May 14 to May 16, 2019, held meetings with the corporate leaders and operational teams of Dawlance.

During his interactions with the Dawlance teams, Ozturk emphasised on the need to design products that fulfill and exceed the specific needs of the Pakistani consumers, it added.

At the same time, the statement quoted him as stressing the company must continue its compliance to global standards of quality and safety.

Being a technology expert, he suggested many guidelines for improving efficiency of the plant and machinery to derive higher productivity with lesser energy-consumption.

The statement said that owing to the rising costs of energy in Pakistan, Dawlance had always remained at the forefront to create energy-conservation technologies for robust appliances that can withstand the hot weather and other environmental hazards in Pakistan.

Ozturk also appreciated the rapid expansion of Dawlance’s After Sales network all over the country, as the company believes that providing 24/7 Customer-Care is the key to winning the consumers’ trust.

He further stressed on the need to enhance technical collaboration between Dawlance plant in Pakistan and Arçelik global plants in Turkey, Russia, Romania, Thailand and South Africa.

The Dawlance team was also assured that in the coming days, Arçelik will further increase the pace of transferring technical know-how and expertise to the engineering team at Dawlance.

Arcelik is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe, while Dawlance is its fully-owned subsidiary in Pakistan that produces the most reliable electronics, appliances and other products for the consumers.

The statement said Ozturk also visited the home-appliance market and toured the Dawlance manufacturing facilities in Karachi and Hyderabad.