Zakaria, Tugendhat call for fully harnessing Pak-UK trade potential

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria called on Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons Tom Tugendhat MP and discussed with him various facets of UK-Pakistan bilateral relationship, as both sides agreed to harness full potential of trade and investment between the two countries.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Zakaria underscored that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the UK and was committed to further enhancing them, particularly in the areas of trade and investment. He highlighted that the converging of global economic interest to Asia would accord great economic opportunities to be exploited.

He said British companies were successfully doing businesses in Pakistan since long, adding British investors and businessmen should benefit from the attractive investment policy and conducive environment in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner underscored that resolution of conflicts in the region, such as Kashmir dispute, was important to exploit the economic potential to the advantage of the people.Welcoming Zakaria, Tugendhat underlined the importance the UK attached to its relations with Pakistan. He appreciated the Pakistani diaspora which served as a strong link between the two countries. Tugendhat agreed that the enormous business and investment potential needed to be fully harnessed to the benefit of both the countries and their people.