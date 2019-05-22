2 youths killed by Indian troops in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of aggression killed two Kashmiri youths in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youths during a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area of the district in the wee hours. One of the slain youths was identified as Zahid Ahmed Mantoo.

The operation continued till last reports came in. Following the incident, the occupation authorities suspended mobile and internet service in Kulgam and Shopian districts.Meanwhile, the Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama and Bandipora districts.