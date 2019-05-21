NA Secretariat surrenders Rs638m savings

The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat has surrendered Rs638.698 million on the account of savings to the national exchequer. The surrender of savings is required under the general financial rules and has formally conveyed to Ministry of Finance.

The NA Secretariat had taken various steps under the direction of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to reduce the expenditure of Secretariat without affecting its operational quality and service delivery. The surrender of the amount is made in different head of accounts from the sanctioned grant of the NA during the fiscal year 2018-19. In the meanwhile, the NA Secretariat has also issued performance report of the NA in the nine months of the first Parliamentary Year of the NA and according to details so far 9 sessions have been held since August 13, 2018.

So far, the NA has completed 89 working days in its nine sessions in nine months of its first parliament year. NA Speaker gave more time to opposition in comparison with the treasury benches. According to statistics, the opposition got a total time of 48 hours and 21 minutes while the treasury benches got a time of 35 hours and 19 minutes. In last nine months of the first parliamentary year, the government moved 23 bills for the legislation and 47 private members bill and out of 8 government were approved and one private members bill.

