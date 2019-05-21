close
Wed May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019

Detained Arab journalist may be freed soon

National

 
May 22, 2019

DUBAI: Two Arab journalists are in Saudi Arabia’s custody for several months, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Monday.

Yemeni Marwan al-Muraisy’s wife tweeted last week that she had received a brief phone call from him, the first since his disappearance, confirming he was still alive. She said she hoped that she could visit him and that he would be released soon.

Yemeni Marwan al-Muraisy has been missing since June 2018, and Jordanian Abdel Rahman Farhaneh, who had worked for Qatari-owned television network, disappeared in February, RSF said in a statement.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. —Desk report

