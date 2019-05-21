Pindi rape victim girl records statement in court

RAWALPINDI: The rape victim girl on Tuesday recorded her statement according to Section 164 before Area Magistrate, Rawalpindi Muhammad Arshad. Rawat Police brought the victim girl in court in full security arrangements in this regard.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Rawat Police Station Muhammad Azeem told ‘The News’ that the girl has recorded her statement. He said that she has given statement in court according to First Information Report (FIR).

He also said that all accused were in his custody and they were investigating. “I will present all accused in the court again after ending five-day physical remand. We will request physical remand of accused for some more days if needed,” he said.

The victim girl told the court that she along with a friend had gone for outing and to have Sehri for keeping fast. “We were stopped by a white Toyota Corolla car, bearing registration no: ADB-332, in which four persons were riding. They pulled both of us out of our vehicle and forced me to sit in their car on gun point while they threatened and told my friend to go away. They drove off some distance and then parked the vehicle on the road side and put dark blinds on the windows of the vehicle and raped me one by one in the back seat of the car. Later, they dropped me off near my hostel. Before freeing me, they snatched Rs30,000 as well as a gold ring valued at Rs12,000,” the girl said in her statement.

The girl also told that the accused also asked her to stay in contact in future and threatened of dire consequences if she did otherwise. She said that she was too ashamed of what had happened to her and terrified as well and it took her a whole day to pick up courage and compose herself to approach the police to file the FIR. During her statement, the victim girl kept wiping tears off her eyes.

Some three days ago, Duty Magistrate Rawalpindi Kiran Ilyas handed over four accused, including three policemen, allegedly involved in gang rape of a 22-year old girl, to police on a five-day physical remand.

Rawat Police have registered a case under Sections of 376B, 367A and 382 PPC against four accused including three police officials.