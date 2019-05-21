Husband kills wife over property dispute

MULTAN,:A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over a dispute at Shujabad road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman namely Ayesha had dispute with her husband Naveed over Wahid Petrol Pump.

In a fit of rage, Naveed allegedly attacked his wife with sharp edged weapon. Resultantly, she died.Police concerned are investigating the incident.