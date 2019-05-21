Husband kills wife over property dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN,:A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over a dispute at Shujabad road here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, a woman namely Ayesha had dispute with her husband Naveed over Wahid Petrol Pump.
In a fit of rage, Naveed allegedly attacked his wife with sharp edged weapon. Resultantly, she died.Police concerned are investigating the incident.
MULTAN,:A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over a dispute at Shujabad road here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, a woman namely Ayesha had dispute with her husband Naveed over Wahid Petrol Pump.
In a fit of rage, Naveed allegedly attacked his wife with sharp edged weapon. Resultantly, she died.Police concerned are investigating the incident.