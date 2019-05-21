close
Wed May 22, 2019
A
May 22, 2019

Chief secretary orders restoration of MKDA

National

APP
May 22, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday ordered restoration of the Murree-Kahuta Development Authority (MKDA) and issued directions to relevant departments in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting here at Civil Secretariat, he said that Punjab government was following a comprehensive agenda of development.

He mentioned that the restoration of MKDA would not only ensure rapid development in the area but also help resolve people''s problems.

He asserted that the promotion of tourism and development of tourists areas were among priorities of the provincial government.

The Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to extend full cooperation for making MKDA functional.

The meeting also reviewed establishment Kohsar University Murree.

It was briefed that the Higher Education Departments had sent a summary suggesting establishments of the university at Punjab House Murree or any other government building.

The final decision regarding the university would be taken at a meeting to be chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab this week.The meeting was attended by MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, secretaries of different departments including local government, law, tourism and higher education.

