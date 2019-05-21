Child dies after falling into water tank

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A child died when she fell into a water tank at Shama Town in Amangarh area here on Tuesday.
Adam Khan, the father of the deceased, told police that his six-year-old daughter Robina was playing outside her house when she fell into the water tank.
Meanwhile, an elderly man died in a road accident at Shaidu stop here on Tuesday, official sources said.
