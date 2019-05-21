Gang of robbers busted in Mansehra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers involved in many robberies in the city and its suburbs.
A spokesman for the police through a communique said that the arrested gangsters had been involved in robberies of shops and business centres in the city and its suburbs for a couple of months.
