Wed May 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Gang of robbers busted in Mansehra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers involved in many robberies in the city and its suburbs.

A spokesman for the police through a communique said that the arrested gangsters had been involved in robberies of shops and business centres in the city and its suburbs for a couple of months.

