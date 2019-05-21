Lawyers ask CJ to take notice of girl’s murder case

PESHAWAR: The lawyers community in the provincial capital on Tuesday demanded chief justice Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the rape and brutal murder of 10-year-girl in Islamabad.

The meeting called by Taimur Ali Shah, president Peshawar Bar Association, through a resolution demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in the rape and murder of a minor girl from Mohmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The association also demanded the CJP to take suo moto notice of the negligence of the police officers in the registration of FIR for missing girl. On the other hand, protests were also continued from the civil society organisations seeking justice for the girl. Taimur Kamal, coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, in a statement condemned the brutal murder and rape of the girl. He demanded the federal government to take action against the police for their negligence in the case.