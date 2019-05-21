Opposition’s drive after Ramazan will turn country into D-Chowk: Khursheed

KARACHI: The PPP’s senior leader Khursheed Shah has said the opposition’s Iftar party has unnerved the government.

Talking to newsmen on Tuesday at the Sindh Assembly, Khursheed said the opposition reviewed the current situation and formed a future course of action. He said we will start movement after Ramzan and added we do not want to overthrow the government but desire them to mend their way. Khursheed said people will turn the whole country into D Chowk against the rising inflation. He said people are so hard pressed that they want to come out on the streets but are silent due to Ramzan. The PPP leader said previously the IMF used to give suggestions but now they are drafting the budget. He said PTI leader Aleem Khan’s release from NAB’s custody has exposed the govt-NAB understanding. If that is not the case then why Sharjeel Memon was not given even after lapse of two years.