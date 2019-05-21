close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 22, 2019

Opposition’s drive after Ramazan will turn country into D-Chowk: Khursheed

Top Story

 
May 22, 2019

KARACHI: The PPP’s senior leader Khursheed Shah has said the opposition’s Iftar party has unnerved the government.

Talking to newsmen on Tuesday at the Sindh Assembly, Khursheed said the opposition reviewed the current situation and formed a future course of action. He said we will start movement after Ramzan and added we do not want to overthrow the government but desire them to mend their way. Khursheed said people will turn the whole country into D Chowk against the rising inflation. He said people are so hard pressed that they want to come out on the streets but are silent due to Ramzan. The PPP leader said previously the IMF used to give suggestions but now they are drafting the budget. He said PTI leader Aleem Khan’s release from NAB’s custody has exposed the govt-NAB understanding. If that is not the case then why Sharjeel Memon was not given even after lapse of two years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story