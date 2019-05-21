Iran ‘possibly’ behind Gulf attacks

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday it was "quite possible" Iran was responsible for sabotage of Gulf oil interests as he prepared to brief lawmakers on rising tensions.

Pompeo cautioned that the United States has not made "a definitive conclusion" that can be presented publicly over mysterious sabotage incidents of oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates or drone strikes on a crude pipeline in Saudi Arabia. "But given all the regional conflicts that we have seen over the past decade and the shape of these attacks, it seems like it´s quite possible that Iran was behind these," Pompeo told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"Most importantly, we will continue to take acts that protect American interests and that work to deter Iran from misbehavior in the region, which has the real risk of escalating the situation such that crude oil prices rise," he said.

Yemen´s Huthi rebels, who are allied with Iran and are being hit hard by US-backed Saudi airstrikes, claimed responsibility last week for a drone strike on a major east-west pipeline in the kingdom, which was forced to shut down temporarily. Pompeo is due later Tuesday to brief US lawmakers on Iran alongside acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan and the top US military officer, General Joseph Dunford. Some Republican allies of Trump have called for the United States to be ready with a major military response, but leading Democrats have accused the White House of hyping the intelligence, saying that Iran´s actions were predictable responses to US moves.

Meanwhile, Iran´s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned the United States of “painful consequences for everybody” if there is an escalation in tensions with the Islamic republic. Zarif also accused the US of “playing a very, very dangerous game” in an interview with CNN aired on Tuesday. “There will be painful consequences for everybody (if) there is an escalation against Iran, that´s for sure,” he said. Tensions have risen between Washington and Tehran as the US has deployed a naval carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over unspecified alleged Iranian “threats”.

“Having all these military assets in a small waterway is in itself prone to accident particularly when you have people who are interested in accidents. So extreme prudence is required and we believe the US is playing a very, very dangerous game,” Zarif said. US President Donald Trump further stoked the fire in a tweet on Sunday that suggested Iran would be destroyed if it attacked US interests.

On Monday Trump appeared to play down the immediate threat posed by Iran and said he was ready to talk if Tehran takes the first step.

But Zarif said that Iran is “not going to talk to people who have broken their promises.” He was referring to Washington´s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal last year and re-imposition of sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for Iran scaling back its nuclear programme.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech Tuesday that whenever Trump´s administration threatens Iran, international and domestic pressure means “they regret it in less than two hours”. “All those with the responsibility of the world on their shoulders tell the White House that this was a very dangerous thing to say (and) the Pentagon´s pressure makes the president apologise and say we don´t mean to wage war or attack,” he added.

In the meanwhile, President Donald Trump warned on Monday Iran would be met with “great force” if it attacked US interests in the Middle East, and government sources said Washington strongly suspects militias with ties to Tehran were behind a rocket attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone. “I think Iran would be making a very big mistake if they did anything,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Monday evening for an event in Pennsylvania. “If they do something, it will be met with great force but we have no indication that they will.”

His comments came as two US government sources said the United States strongly suspects Shia militias with ties to, and possibly encouragement from, Iran fired a rocket on Sunday into Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had warned Iraqi leaders during a surprise visit two weeks ago to Baghdad that if they failed to rein in Iran-backed militias, which are expanding their power in Iraq and form part of its security apparatus, the United States would respond with force.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump “bluffs about going after Iran” and said the consequences of being drawn into a war would be “tragic.” Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter made public on Monday that “if unchecked, the current situation might – sooner or later – go beyond the perimeter of control and thereby lead to another unnecessary regional crisis.”