National Games to be held in Oct

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Olympic Association and provincial governments have agreed to hold the 33rd edition of the National Games from October 21-27 with one of the former FATA districts could be one of the venues.

All rumours were laid to rest regarding Indian athletes’ participations in the Games. However, provided Foreign Office allows, Afghanistan athletes may well become part of the National Games.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan, who met KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, later talking to ‘The News’ revealed that every effort would be made to make the Games successful. “With the help and coordination of KP government, efforts would be made to make the 33rd edition a real success.”

POA president also held a press briefing along with KP Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan, KP Olympic head Aqil Shah and POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood.

It has also been decided that the Games should be spread to other cities of the province as well. Cities of Charsada, Mardan and Abbottabad may well also host some of the disciplines. The POA president also suggested that some of the events should also be organised in former FATA districts considering the immense support for FATA people.

His suggestion was welcomed as the KP government got agreed to seriously consider the suggestion and to spread the venue to FATA areas.

All unrealistic rumours of inviting Indian athletes to compete in the event laid to rest considering the volatile situation between the two countries. It was however decided to invite Afghan athletes to participate in the Games provided Foreign Office gives prior permission for the purpose.

The Games are to be contested in 28 different disciplines with majority to be held in Peshawar.

A total of 12,000 athletes from 12 different units including Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Punjab, Pakistan Police, Sindh, Balochistan, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to take part in the mega event to be staged following years of break.

The Games were originally allotted to Quetta with the POA were asked to wait for almost five years by the Balochistan for final dates. Finally it was decided that KP be given opportunity to host the 33rd edition with Quetta given the right to organise next edition.

The Game would cost Rs170 million with main aim and objective is to promote sports and project soft image of the KP province. “We are peace loving province. The National Games are the best opportunity to depict our culture and image,” Atif Khan said.

The minister said for the smooth conduct of the Games different committees would be constituted in coordination with POA, KP OA and Directorate of Sports, KP.

Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan during his stay in Peshawar also met Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood.

It would be for the seventh time that KP would host the mega event. Earlier, KP hosted the National Games in 1958, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2010.