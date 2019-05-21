Fresh currency notes: SBP urged to establish more counters in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The traders in Lower Dir district have demanded the State Bank of Pakistan to establish more counters for issuing fresh currency notes to the residents.

Talking to local journalists, Timergara Traders Association president Haji Anwaruddin, general secretary Laiq Zada, president Timergara Chamber of Commerce Jan Alam Khan and Qazi Wajid Shoaib said only three counters for 3.5 million people residing in the Lower Dir and Upper Dir districts weren’t enough and amounted to discrimination with the people.

They noted that 21 counters have been established for 2.3 million population of Swat. The traders said residents were facing difficulties in getting fresh currency notes on the eve of Eidul Fitr as inadequate arrangements had been made by the State Bank to meet the demand. The traders asked the State Bank to immediately establish more counters in Dir for the purpose.