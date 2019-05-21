Minor girl’s murder, alleged rape: Sherpao wants accused punished

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday condemned the kidnapping and subsequent murder and alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in Islamabad and demanded the government to bring the accused to justice.

In a statement, he said the government should provide justice to the bereaved family. He said the accused should be punished severely as per the law of the land.

Aftab Sherpao added the unfortunate incident had saddened the entire nation. He said his party shared the grief of the victim’s family and stood by it at this hour of trial.

Meanwhile, he also expressed deep sorrow of the death of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Meher and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity and patience.

TDAP termed ineffective to promote trade, business: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Business Advisory Committee chairman and former vice-president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Muhammad Riaz Khattak said on Tuesday the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) adversely affected the trade and business community.

He alleged that chief executive of TDAP remained involved in bribing the chambers and trade association that made a negative impact on the cause of the business community and its struggle for the promotion of trade and industry.

Speaking to the office-bearers of the Mohmand and Haripur chambers, he said the TDAP has lost its relevance because of the country’s declining export base.

He added no effort has been made to make the TDAP a corruption-free and business-friendly entity.

Riaz Khattak said that the objective of the establishment of TDAP in 2006 was to raise exports and it has turned into an event management company instead of an export promotion organisation.

He alleged the authority failed to deliver as per its mandate mainly because of the alleged corruption, wrong priorities and changing export patterns over the years.

“The uneven allocation of the development budget for external and internal markets has created a vested interest for employees of the authority,” he said.

He said that the TDAP has more than 1,000 employees. Only 50 of them are directly involved in holding exhibitions abroad, adding that 90 percent of the development budget was spent through only 5 percent of employees.

Riaz Khattak also sought audit of TDAP from 2013 to 2018, saying that spending millions of rupees on foreign visits have not promoted exports.

He said the focus should be on the domestic market and its supply chain as that the TDAP did not pay attention to the supply side and domestic commerce.

Schedule for summer vacation: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued schedule for summer vacation.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, summer vacation for primary schools in plain areas of the province would commence from June 1 and for middle and secondary ones from June 15. The schools would reopen on September 1. Similarly, in the hilly/snowy areas of the province, the vacation would start from July 1 and would last until July 31, the notification said.