Employees end pen-down strike

PESHAWAR: The employees of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) called off pen down strike on Tuesday.

They ended the protest which they had been observing for the last two weeks after receiving assurance from Himayatullah Khan, adviser to the chief minister on energy. The development came as the Pedo Officers Association and Pedo Employees Union office-bearers met the adviser to the chief minister. Pedo Senior Director Maqsood Ahmad led the delegation of the officers and the employees.The Pedo workers team brought into the notice of the adviser their demands which included amendments to services rules, timescale promotion, shifting of Contributory Provident Fund into General Provident Fund and approval of special allowance on the pattern of the Civil Secretariat.

The demands were discussed in details. The adviser on energy summoned the meetings of the SSRC and reforms committees. He assured the Pedo employees of solution to their genuine problems.

The delegation thanked Himayatullah Khan for taking steps for solving their problems. They backed the government steps to reform the energy sector.