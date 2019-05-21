close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Politicians continue visiting Kaira House for condolence

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

LALAMUSA: Various politicians and other dignitaries on Tuesday visited the Kaira House and condoled with PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira over the sad demise of his son. Those who condoled with Qamar Zaman Kaira, including PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Ch Moonis Elahi, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain and Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan