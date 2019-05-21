Politicians continue visiting Kaira House for condolence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Various politicians and other dignitaries on Tuesday visited the Kaira House and condoled with PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira over the sad demise of his son. Those who condoled with Qamar Zaman Kaira, including PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Ch Moonis Elahi, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain and Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.
