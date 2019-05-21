Two contractors blacklisted for submitting fake CDRs

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood has blacklisted two contractors and ordered registration of cases against them for filing fake CDRs during tender process of five development schemes.

Reportedly, the accused contractors had submitted fake CDRs during tender of five development schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department, Hafizabad. The commissioner directed the director development to seek explanation from the Public Health Engineering XEN for showing negligence and extra ordinary delay to take action against the said contractors. Meanwhile in a video link meeting with Punjab P&D Chairman Habibur Rahman, Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood told that 192 development schemes had been launched in the division with estimated cost of Rs 1,500 million and out of which, Rs 750 million had been released. He said that Rs 124 million funds had been utilised while mostly work would be completed by June 30. The P&D chairman appreciated the performance of the Gujranwala division and asked the officers to ensure standard work on all schemes by using the funds in transparent way.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a minor girl was found from the Upper Chenab Canal near Adhorai on Tuesday.

Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police fished out the dead body and started investigation.