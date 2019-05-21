close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Man shot dead over petty issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

DASKA: A man was shot dead over a petty issue in the area of Motra police on Tuesday. Reportedly, Liaquat Ali was heading towards home when accused Shazeb and his accomplices shot him dead.

TWO INJURED: Two people were inflicted injuries over a petty issue in the area of Satra police on Tuesday. Shafique along with his friend was present at his outhouse when accused Arif and his accomplices came and started torturing them. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan