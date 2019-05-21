Man shot dead over petty issue

DASKA: A man was shot dead over a petty issue in the area of Motra police on Tuesday. Reportedly, Liaquat Ali was heading towards home when accused Shazeb and his accomplices shot him dead.

TWO INJURED: Two people were inflicted injuries over a petty issue in the area of Satra police on Tuesday. Shafique along with his friend was present at his outhouse when accused Arif and his accomplices came and started torturing them. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.